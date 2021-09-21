EFL Cup
FulhamFulham19:45LeedsLeeds United
Venue: Craven Cottage, England

Fulham v Leeds United

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Follow live text coverage of Tuesday's Carabao Cup action

Line-ups

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rodák
  • 22Christie
  • 3Hector
  • 26Mawson
  • 23Bryan
  • 6Reed
  • 25Onomah
  • 11Knockaert
  • 20Quina
  • 7Kebano
  • 19Muniz Carvalho

Substitutes

  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 16Tosin
  • 17Cavaleiro
  • 44Ashby-Hammond
  • 45Fossey
  • 46O'Neill
  • 65Stansfield

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 46Shackleton
  • 3Firpo
  • 35Cresswell
  • 15Dallas
  • 43Klich
  • 23Phillips
  • 20James
  • 11Roberts
  • 38Summerville
  • 19Rodrigo

Substitutes

  • 4Forshaw
  • 13Klaesson
  • 30Gelhardt
  • 33Hjelde
  • 37Drameh
  • 39McKinstry
  • 42Greenwood
Referee:
Tim Robinson

Match report to follow.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport