Fulham v Leeds United

FulhamFulham19:45LeedsLeeds United
Follow live text coverage of Tuesday's Carabao Cup action
Line-ups
Fulham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Rodák
- 22Christie
- 3Hector
- 26Mawson
- 23Bryan
- 6Reed
- 25Onomah
- 11Knockaert
- 20Quina
- 7Kebano
- 19Muniz Carvalho
Substitutes
- 14De Cordova-Reid
- 16Tosin
- 17Cavaleiro
- 44Ashby-Hammond
- 45Fossey
- 46O'Neill
- 65Stansfield
Leeds
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Meslier
- 46Shackleton
- 3Firpo
- 35Cresswell
- 15Dallas
- 43Klich
- 23Phillips
- 20James
- 11Roberts
- 38Summerville
- 19Rodrigo
Substitutes
- 4Forshaw
- 13Klaesson
- 30Gelhardt
- 33Hjelde
- 37Drameh
- 39McKinstry
- 42Greenwood
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
Match report to follow.