Leanne Kiernan has enjoyed a good start at Liverpool

Isibeal Atkinson, Aoibheann Clancy and Leanne Kiernan have been drafted into the Republic of Ireland squad for the friendly at home to Australia.

The trio have have been called up to the panel for next Tuesday's game at game at Tallaght Stadium to replace Éabha O'Mahony, Megan Connolly and Roma McLaughlin.

Shelbourne goalkeeper Amanda Budden will also train with the squad.

Vera Pauw's players begin their camp at Abbotstown on Tuesday.

Atkinson has made a positive start to the 2021 season with Celtic, while Kiernan has started each of Liverpool's three League games since joining the club in the summer.

Wexford Youths midfielder Clancy moves up from the Ireland women's Under-19s following a fine season so far in the SSE Airtricity Women's National League.