Stephen Quinn's red card against Harrogate, issued by referee Paul Howard, was only his fifth in 556 career appearances

Mansfield Town skipper Stephen Quinn has been banned for six games following his red card in the 3-1 home defeat by Harrogate on 4 September.

Quinn was sent off at Field Mill for felling Harrogate's Josh Falkingham in a 73rd-minute incident in which the Stags had two men dismissed.

Ollie Clarke was sent off for bringing down Jack Diamond, then Quinn followed.

Quinn got a three-game ban for the original offence, then a further three games for a separate incident.

His six-game suspension began in Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Walsall - and he is now not due to return until 16 October.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Mansfield boss Nigel Clough said: "He [Quinn] has been done for a couple of incidents, so he's got six games.

"We were very disappointed, we thought the punishment was excessive. He's been disciplined and he'll be a big miss for us."