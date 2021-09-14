Stephen Quinn: Mansfield Town captain given six-game suspension
Mansfield Town skipper Stephen Quinn has been banned for six games following his red card in the 3-1 home defeat by Harrogate on 4 September.
Quinn was sent off at Field Mill for felling Harrogate's Josh Falkingham in a 73rd-minute incident in which the Stags had two men dismissed.
Ollie Clarke was sent off for bringing down Jack Diamond, then Quinn followed.
Quinn got a three-game ban for the original offence, then a further three games for a separate incident.
His six-game suspension began in Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Walsall - and he is now not due to return until 16 October.
Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Mansfield boss Nigel Clough said: "He [Quinn] has been done for a couple of incidents, so he's got six games.
"We were very disappointed, we thought the punishment was excessive. He's been disciplined and he'll be a big miss for us."