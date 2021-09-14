Last updated on .From the section Wales

Gemma Grainger's three games as Wales boss to date have all been friendlies

Wales' 2023 Women's World Cup qualifying games will all be shown live by BBC Cymru Wales.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) and BBC Cymru Wales have announced a broadcast partnership deal which kicks off when Gemma Grainger's team face Kazakhstan at Llanelli's Parc y Scarlets on Friday.

Wales are aiming to reach the World Cup for the first time.

The 2023 tournament is to be played in Australia and New Zealand.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be announcing that BBC Cymru Wales will be the FAW's broadcast partners for the 2023 World Cup qualifying games - adding to BBC Cymru Wales' growing list of coverage of Welsh sport across our platforms," said Rhuanedd Richards, director of content and services at BBC Cymru Wales.

"So many women and girls have been inspired to play football after watching our team play on the international stage.

"This decision underlines our commitment to our national team and to Welsh sport, and I can't wait for this campaign to get under way as we follow Gemma Grainger and her squad as they bid to get to the World Cup."

The Kazakhstan game will be Grainger's first competitive fixture following her appointment as Wales boss in March.

Grainger's team will be backed by Welsh fans for the first time since March 2020.

BBC Two Wales will have all the action live on Match of the Day Wales from 19:00 BST (kick-off 19:15 BST), with presenter Catrin Heledd joined by former Wales players Gwennan Harries, Nia Jones and Katie Sherwood.

Wales travel to Estonia for the second game of their campaign on 21 September, with BBC Two Wales again providing live coverage on Match of the Day Wales from 17:50 BST.

"When I was a young girl starting out on my footballing journey, there was never any women's football on TV," said Wales captain Sophie Ingle.

"Having our 2023 World Cup qualifying games broadcast live on BBC Wales will show the future generation that there is a pathway and we hope we can inspire more girls to play the game."

Lowri Roberts, head of women's and girls' Football at the FAW, added: "Broadcast partnerships across all areas of the women's and girls' game are key to increasing visibility and awareness.

"The BBC's coverage will allow young girls to realise that there is a career in sport for them and ensure that our world-class athletes like Sophie Ingle and Jess Fishlock are seen in order for us to inspire the future generation."

Online and radio coverage of all Wales' games in a group which also features France, Greece and Slovenia will also be provided, with full live commentary on MW and DAB on BBC Radio Wales, live streaming on Cymru Fyw and live (text and watch) coverage on the BBC Sport website.