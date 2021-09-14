BarcelonaBarcelona20:00Bayern MunichBayern Munich
- Follow live text commentary of Tuesday's Champions League games, including Barcelona v Bayern Munich
Line-ups
Barcelona
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1ter Stegen
- 4Araujo
- 3Piqué
- 24García
- 5Busquets
- 20Roberto
- 21de Jong
- 16González López
- 18Alba
- 17de Jong
- 9Depay
Substitutes
- 2Dest
- 6Puig Martí
- 11Demir
- 13Murara Neto
- 14Coutinho
- 15Lenglet
- 22Mingueza
- 23Umtiti
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 28González Iglesias
- 30Paez Gaviria
- 31Balde Martínez
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 2Upamecano
- 4Süle
- 19Davies
- 8Goretzka
- 6Kimmich
- 10Sané
- 25Müller
- 42Musiala
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 3Richards
- 7Gnabry
- 11Coman
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 17Cuisance
- 18Sabitzer
- 20Sarr
- 21Hernández
- 22Roca
- 23Nianzou
- 26Ulreich
- 44Stanisic
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver