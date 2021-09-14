Champions League - Group E
BarcelonaBarcelona20:00Bayern MunichBayern Munich
Venue: Camp Nou, Spain

Barcelona v Bayern Munich

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 4Araujo
  • 3Piqué
  • 24García
  • 5Busquets
  • 20Roberto
  • 21de Jong
  • 16González López
  • 18Alba
  • 17de Jong
  • 9Depay

Substitutes

  • 2Dest
  • 6Puig Martí
  • 11Demir
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 14Coutinho
  • 15Lenglet
  • 22Mingueza
  • 23Umtiti
  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 28González Iglesias
  • 30Paez Gaviria
  • 31Balde Martínez

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 2Upamecano
  • 4Süle
  • 19Davies
  • 8Goretzka
  • 6Kimmich
  • 10Sané
  • 25Müller
  • 42Musiala
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 3Richards
  • 7Gnabry
  • 11Coman
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 17Cuisance
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 20Sarr
  • 21Hernández
  • 22Roca
  • 23Nianzou
  • 26Ulreich
  • 44Stanisic
Referee:
Michael Oliver

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Club Bruges00000000
2Man City00000000
3PSG00000000
4RB Leipzig00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid00000000
2FC Porto00000000
3Liverpool00000000
4AC Milan00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax00000000
2Besiktas00000000
3B Dortmund00000000
4Sporting00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan00000000
2Real Madrid00000000
3Shakhtar Donetsk00000000
4Sheriff Tiraspol00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona00000000
2Benfica00000000
3Dynamo Kyiv00000000
4Bayern Munich00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Young Boys11002113
2Atalanta00000000
3Villarreal00000000
4Man Utd100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg10101101
2Sevilla10101101
3Lille00000000
4Wolfsburg00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea00000000
2Juventus00000000
3Malmö FF00000000
4Zenit St Petersburg00000000
