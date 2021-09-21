Last updated on .From the section League Cup

The Foxes have gone five games without keeping a clean sheet

Leicester City defender Ricardo Pereira says the Foxes "have more to lose" than their opponents Millwall when they meet in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Leicester have made an unsteady start to the new season, losing three of their first five Premier League games to lie 12th in the table.

"If you go in with the wrong mentality it can be difficult, because we have more to lose than them," Pereira said.

"We have to go in with a good mentality and do our best."

The 27-year-old could return to the side after suspension but Jonny Evans is a doubt after suffering a foot injury, and fellow defenders James Justin and Wesley Fofana are long-term absentees.

Not a 'massive priority'

Millwall defender Shaun Hutchinson, who sustained a thigh injury last month, is set to make his comeback against Leicester.

Danny McNamara, Benik Afobe and George Evans could also be in contention, having returned to training after injuries.

Millwall remain in 18th place in the Championship but have put together a four-match unbeaten streak.

"On Wednesday we'll put out a side there to try to win the game, but I don't necessarily think that is a massive priority for us," said manager Gary Rowett, who played for Leicester from 2000 to 2002.

The Lions have knocked out Portsmouth and Cambridge United to reach the third round.

The two teams have not played each other since February 2017, when Leicester edged a 1-0 win in the FA Cup fifth round.

Millwall, however, have won five of the sides' past seven meetings in league and cup.