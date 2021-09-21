Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Martin Odegaard scored the winner against Burnley on Saturday

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie against AFC Wimbledon is an opportunity for players to show they "deserve" to play.

The Gunners suffered a difficult start to the season, losing their first three league games without scoring, but have since claimed back-to-back victories.

"[We must] focus. Focus, demand the highest standards, prepare the same way or even better," said Arteta.

"I hope that we can expect goals from our side."

AFC Wimbledon have been involved in 28 goals in eight games this term - the most in League One - scoring 15 and conceding 13.

Arteta added: "It's true that [Wimbledon have had] really open games with high scores.

"They are really direct, physical but at the same time, they have a big goal threat in many situations, so it will be a tough opponent."

Arsenal could make changes for the third-round game, with fringe players coming in to the side.