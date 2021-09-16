Last updated on .From the section Irish

Daniel Kearns scored Cliftonville's late equaliser against Crusaders on Saturday

Irish Premiership Date: Saturday, 18 September Kick-offs: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live coverage on Sportsound on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds; live text commentary and report and goals on the BBC Sport website; NIFL Premiership Highlights on BBC iPlayer on Monday.

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin has emphasised that he and his team will "not be getting too excited" over their unbeaten start to the season.

Three home wins, followed by a last-gasp 1-1 draw away to north Belfast rivals Crusaders, sees the Reds sit top of the Premiership table by one point.

Cliftonville travel to take on point-less Dungannon Swifts on Saturday.

"It's a good start for us but it's only the first month of the season," cautioned McLaughlin.

"Nobody looks at the table until there are at least 10 matches played so anyone talking about league positions is jumping the gun a bit," added the Reds boss.

Second-placed Larne have won their opening three matches, scoring 10 goals in the process, and are preparing to take on Crusaders at Seaview on Saturday.

"We've been getting goals from different areas of the park in our first three league games, which is really important for us," observed Larne manager Tiernan Lynch.

"We have been working really hard as a team, trying to gel what we do and how we do it. We started to see things against Warrenpoint on Saturday which would indicate those preparations are definitely taking effect.

"Our job is just to focus on the next game, then the game after, and see where it takes us.

"We kept our first clean sheet of the league at Milltown and that was pleasing as we were disappointed at the goals we conceded over the opening few games. That was a massive bonus for us."

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch has guided his side to three wins to start their league campaign

Larne's Lynch 'reaping the rewards'

Midfielder Lee Lynch has scored in each of the Invermen's first three league outings, much to the delight of Lynch.

"We've been working really hard with Lee and adding goals to his game," added the Larne boss.

"That's probably the one little thing he had missing but he's working really hard at it and reaping his rewards at the moment."

Linfield-Coleraine games '50-50 battles'

Champions Linfield host Coleraine, runners-up to the Blues for the past two seasons, at Windsor Park in another tasty looking encounter on Saturday.

David Healy's side have won both their first two fixtures, with Coleraine bouncing back from two defeats to put together back-to-back victories.

"Every time we play Coleraine it's a 50-50 battle," said Healy.

"We go into the game in good form and Coleraine have won their last couple of league games so it should be a good one."

The day's other matches see Warrenpoint Town entertain Glentoran, Ballymena United face Glenavon and Carrick Rangers enjoy home advantage against Portadown.