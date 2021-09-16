Julie Nelson is set to win her 118th cap at Inver Park, one behind legendary goalkeeper Pat Jennings

Northern Ireland World Cup 2023 qualifiers v Luxembourg and Latvia Venues: Inver Park and Windsor Park Dates: Friday 17 and Tuesday 21 September Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live stream on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website; live text commentary with in-game clips; match report and highlights online

With 15 years, 118 caps and Euro 2022 qualification under her belt, Julie Nelson has achieved a lot in her time with Northern Ireland.

However Friday's World Cup qualifier with Luxembourg will be a first for Nelson as Inver Park in Larne hosts its first-ever senior international.

The defender hails from Larne and says hosting a World Cup qualifier game is "significant for the whole town".

"To be part of it is special and most of my family will be there," she said.

Nelson played a significant role in Northern Ireland's historic journey to Euro 2022 and remains an integral part of the squad as Kenny Shiels' side target qualification for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

All of NI's home matches in Euro 2022 qualifying took place at Seaview, where Nelson plays her club football with Crusaders Strikers, and she is relishing the opportunity to play in her home town.

"I've been fortunate to play at my home ground at Seaview in the last campaign, so to be able to play a game at Inver Park is fantastic," said Nelson.

"It doesn't matter how many campaigns you have been part of, it's a fresh start and I'm really looking forward to putting on the green shirt.

"It's been a challenging 15 years with many ups and many downs. I might not have many campaigns left so I'm relishing it."

Having qualified for the Euros in England next summer, Nelson believes NI can deal with the expectation against their lowly opposition, which sees the country's traditional underdog tag flipped on its head.

'They're games we feel we can win' - Kenny Shiels

The game against Luxembourg is followed by a match at Windsor Park against Latvia on Tuesday, NI's first at the National Stadium since 2010, before difficult October matches against Group D favourites England and Austria followed by a trip to North Macedonia in November.

"We want to build on the momentum we gained during the Euro campaign. We have won our last six competitive matches in a row," she added.

"We know it is going to be difficult against Luxembourg. Their world ranking is a bit false because they haven't played a lot of competitive games in the last five years.

"In the Euro campaign we were the underdogs and now we are expected to win six games in the group against the sides ranked lower than us.

"There is now a different expectation on us but Kenny has us well prepared and we are ready for that challenge."

NI 'in a good place' - Shiels

NI boss Shiels has welcomed back important trio Rachel Furness, Demi Vance and Caragh Hamilton back into his squad after long-term injuries.

However he will have to do without key Everton forward Simone Magill while Sam Kelly, Casey Howe and Toni-Leigh Finnegan are also absent through injury.

Shiels believes the three returnees to the squad "are probably ready to start" against Luxembourg but he will be cautious with their minutes on the pitch.

"I have to be balanced in what I expect from them. I don't want to do things too quickly or too early for them," he said.

Kerry Beattie has scored 22 goals for Women's Premiership leaders Glentoran this season

In Magill's absence, Shiels says he will tweak his system and go with an "attacking orientated" approach against Luxembourg, which could see young forwards Kerry Beattie and Emily Wilson get their opportunity at Inver Park.

"They are games we feel we can win, but at this level you can't say you will win," he said.

"We have the girls in a good place, and when you are in a good place you have a better chance of winning.

"We want them to look at it as a game that they can win, we need to be enthusiastic about that and we need to make sure that nobody works harder than us.

"You can be the best player in the world but if you haven't got a work ethic then it isn't going to happen for you."