Esme Morgan: Manchester City and England defender out with leg fracture

Esme Morgan
Esme Morgan suffered the injury in Manchester City's defeat to Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City's Esme Morgan suffered a broken leg in their match against Tottenham, the club confirmed.

The 20-year-old defender was taken off on a stretcher after a collision with Ashleigh Neville early on in City's 2-1 defeat by Spurs at the Academy Stadium.

City said Morgan was "set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a lower leg fracture".

Morgan is out of England's squad for the World Cup qualifiers against North Macedonia and Luxembourg.

City added: "The defender will shortly undergo surgery on her right leg before beginning a period of rehabilitation with the club.

"Everyone at City wishes Esme all the best in her recovery and will give her all the support she requires."

Apart from a loan spell at Everton for the 2019-20 season, Morgan has spent her entire career at Manchester City.

