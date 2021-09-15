League Cup second round: Ards beat Dollingstown 4-0 to seal last-16 spot
Ards completed the line-up for the last 16 of the League Cup after securing a commanding 4-0 win over Premier Intermediate League side Dollingstown.
Darius Roohi and Eamon Scannell both bagged doubles for John Bailie's side.
Roohi's 23rd-minute opener gave Ards the lead at the break before former Linfield player Scannell put Dollingstown's hopes to bed with a second-half brace.
Roohi completed the scoring for the 2016 runners-up at Clandeboye Park.
Ards, who are second in the Championship table behind pacesetters Newry City, join all 12 Irish Premiership sides in the next round with the top-flight teams having progressed on Tuesday.
|BetMcLean League Cup second round results
|Annagh Utd
|2-4
|Ballymena Utd
|Ballyclare Comrades
|0-4
|Linfield
|Carrick Rangers
|2-1 (AET)
|Dergview
|Cliftonville
|2-0
|H&W Welders
|Crusaders
|5-0
|Moyola Park
|Dundela
|0-4 (AET)
|Ballinamallard Utd
|Dungannon Swifts
|3-0
|Armagh City
|Glenavon
|5-1
|Portstewart
|Glentoran
|5-0
|Banbridge Town
|Institute
|4-3
|PSNI
|Loughgall
|6-2
|Lisburn Distillery
|Newry City
|1-2 (AET)
|Warrenpoint Town
|Portadown
|2-0
|Newington
|Bangor
|0-5
|Coleraine
|Larne
|4-0
|Limavady Utd
|Ards
|4-0
|Dollingstown