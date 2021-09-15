League Cup second round: Ards beat Dollingstown 4-0 to seal last-16 spot

John Bailie replaced Warren Feeney as Ards boss in December 2019
Ards completed the line-up for the last 16 of the League Cup after securing a commanding 4-0 win over Premier Intermediate League side Dollingstown.

Darius Roohi and Eamon Scannell both bagged doubles for John Bailie's side.

Roohi's 23rd-minute opener gave Ards the lead at the break before former Linfield player Scannell put Dollingstown's hopes to bed with a second-half brace.

Roohi completed the scoring for the 2016 runners-up at Clandeboye Park.

Ards, who are second in the Championship table behind pacesetters Newry City, join all 12 Irish Premiership sides in the next round with the top-flight teams having progressed on Tuesday.

BetMcLean League Cup second round results
Annagh Utd2-4Ballymena Utd
Ballyclare Comrades0-4Linfield
Carrick Rangers2-1 (AET)Dergview
Cliftonville2-0H&W Welders
Crusaders5-0Moyola Park
Dundela0-4 (AET)Ballinamallard Utd
Dungannon Swifts3-0Armagh City
Glenavon5-1Portstewart
Glentoran5-0Banbridge Town
Institute4-3PSNI
Loughgall6-2Lisburn Distillery
Newry City1-2 (AET)Warrenpoint Town
Portadown2-0Newington
Bangor0-5Coleraine
Larne4-0Limavady Utd
Ards4-0Dollingstown

