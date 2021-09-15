Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The new tournament is due to be held the same month as the SheBelieves Cup

England is set to host a new invitational international women's football tournament next year.

Plans are under way for a round-robin competition in February 2022.

Four countries will compete - including hosts England, Germany and Spain - while the fourth nation is yet to be announced.

The double-header matches will be played across seven days, with details of venues and ticket information to be released.

The tournament is due to take place the same month as the SheBelieves Cup - a friendly competition held in the United States.

The Lionesses have competed in the SheBelieves Cup in five of the past six editions since its introduction in 2016.

England is hosting the 2022 European Championship next summer and will welcome at least three of the world's top 10 in February's friendly tournament.