Champions League - Group C
BesiktasBesiktas0B DortmundBorussia Dortmund2

Besiktas v Borussia Dortmund

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Line-ups

Besiktas

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 30Destanoglu
  • 2Rosier
  • 23Souza SilvaBooked at 42mins
  • 4MonteroBooked at 45mins
  • 21N'Sakala
  • 5de Souza Dias
  • 18Ghezzal
  • 15Pjanic
  • 13Hutchinson
  • 17Larin
  • 9Batshuayi

Substitutes

  • 3Yilmaz
  • 8Uçan
  • 10Özyakup
  • 11Töre
  • 12Bozdogan
  • 14Topal
  • 20Uysal
  • 28Karaman
  • 34Günok

B Dortmund

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Kobel
  • 24Meunier
  • 16Akanji
  • 15Hummels
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 8Dahoud
  • 19Brandt
  • 22Bellingham
  • 11Reus
  • 21Malen
  • 9Haaland

Substitutes

  • 18Moukoko
  • 20Carvalho
  • 25Unbehaun
  • 28Witsel
  • 30Passlack
  • 34Pongracic
  • 35Hitz
  • 36Knauff
  • 39Wolf
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz

Match Stats

Home TeamBesiktasAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home4
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Besiktas 0, Borussia Dortmund 2.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Besiktas 0, Borussia Dortmund 2. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jude Bellingham.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Cyle Larin.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Ersin Destanoglu.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  6. Booking

    Javi Montero (Besiktas) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Javi Montero (Besiktas).

  8. Post update

    Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Fabrice N'Sakala.

  10. Booking

    Welinton (Besiktas) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Welinton (Besiktas).

  12. Post update

    Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Rachid Ghezzal (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund).

  15. Post update

    Hand ball by Miralem Pjanic (Besiktas).

  16. Post update

    Cyle Larin (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Atiba Hutchinson (Besiktas).

  19. Post update

    Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Julian Brandt.

Wednesday 15th September 2021

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Club Bruges00000000
2Man City00000000
3PSG00000000
4RB Leipzig00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid00000000
2FC Porto00000000
3Liverpool00000000
4AC Milan00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund11002023
2Ajax00000000
3Sporting00000000
4Besiktas100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheriff Tiraspol11001013
2Inter Milan00000000
3Real Madrid00000000
4Shakhtar Donetsk100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich11003033
2Benfica10100001
3Dynamo Kyiv10100001
4Barcelona100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Young Boys11002113
2Atalanta10102201
3Villarreal10102201
4Man Utd100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg10101101
2Sevilla10101101
3Lille10100001
4Wolfsburg10100001

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus11003033
2Chelsea11001013
3Zenit St Petersburg100101-10
4Malmö FF100103-30
