Besiktas v Borussia Dortmund

First Half ends, Besiktas 0, Borussia Dortmund 2.
Line-ups
Besiktas
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 30Destanoglu
- 2Rosier
- 23Souza SilvaBooked at 42mins
- 4MonteroBooked at 45mins
- 21N'Sakala
- 5de Souza Dias
- 18Ghezzal
- 15Pjanic
- 13Hutchinson
- 17Larin
- 9Batshuayi
Substitutes
- 3Yilmaz
- 8Uçan
- 10Özyakup
- 11Töre
- 12Bozdogan
- 14Topal
- 20Uysal
- 28Karaman
- 34Günok
B Dortmund
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Kobel
- 24Meunier
- 16Akanji
- 15Hummels
- 13Guerreiro
- 8Dahoud
- 19Brandt
- 22Bellingham
- 11Reus
- 21Malen
- 9Haaland
Substitutes
- 18Moukoko
- 20Carvalho
- 25Unbehaun
- 28Witsel
- 30Passlack
- 34Pongracic
- 35Hitz
- 36Knauff
- 39Wolf
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Goal!
Goal! Besiktas 0, Borussia Dortmund 2. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jude Bellingham.
Post update
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Cyle Larin.
Post update
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Ersin Destanoglu.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Javi Montero (Besiktas) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Javi Montero (Besiktas).
Post update
Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Fabrice N'Sakala.
Booking
Welinton (Besiktas) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Welinton (Besiktas).
Post update
Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Rachid Ghezzal (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Hand ball by Miralem Pjanic (Besiktas).
Post update
Cyle Larin (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Foul by Atiba Hutchinson (Besiktas).
Post update
Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Julian Brandt.