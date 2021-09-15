Sheriff Tiraspol v Shakhtar Donetsk

First Half ends, Sheriff Tiraspol 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 0.
Sheriff Tiraspol
Formation 4-3-3
- 30Athanasiadis
- 13Peixoto Costanza
- 2Arboleda Hurtado
- 55DulantoBooked at 42mins
- 15da Silva Leite
- 22Kolovos
- 21Addo
- 31Thill
- 9Traoré
- 17Yakhshiboev
- 10Castañeda Velez
- 1Celeadnic
- 6Radeljic
- 16Julien
- 19Cojocari
- 20Nikolov
- 33Pascenco
- 77Souza da Silva
- 98Cojocaru
- 99Yansane
Shakhtar Donetsk
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 30Pyatov
- 2Cordeiro Dos Santos
- 5Santos da Silva Barbosa
- 22Matvienko
- 31dos Santos
- 7de Andrade Barberan
- 8Marcos Antônio
- 14Cardoso Lemos Martins
- 38Delmino da Silva
- 99Dos Santos Pedro
- 23Traoré
- 1Shevchenko
- 3da Silva Matos
- 6Stepanenko
- 11Marlos
- 15Bondarenko
- 20Mudryk
- 21Lourenco
- 25Sudakov
- 26Konoplya
- 44Korniienko
- 45Sikan
- 77Bondar
- Deniz Aytekin
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Attempt missed. Mykola Matvienko (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Maycon with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Gustavo Dulanto.
Attempt missed. Maycon (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pedrinho.
Gustavo Dulanto (Sheriff Tiraspol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Tetê (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gustavo Dulanto (Sheriff Tiraspol).
Foul by Maycon (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Dimitris Kolovos (Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Dimitris Kolovos (Sheriff Tiraspol) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Dodô (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jasurbek Yakhshiboev (Sheriff Tiraspol).
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Frank Andersson Castañeda Velez.
Attempt blocked. Pedrinho (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Tetê (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Cristiano (Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Ismaily (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Maycon with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Georgios Athanasiadis.
Attempt saved. Lassina Traoré (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fernando with a cross.
Corner, Sheriff Tiraspol. Conceded by Dodô.