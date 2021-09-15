Champions League - Group D
Sheriff TiraspolSheriff Tiraspol1Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar Donetsk0

Sheriff Tiraspol v Shakhtar Donetsk

Line-ups

Sheriff Tiraspol

Formation 4-3-3

  • 30Athanasiadis
  • 13Peixoto Costanza
  • 2Arboleda Hurtado
  • 55DulantoBooked at 42mins
  • 15da Silva Leite
  • 22Kolovos
  • 21Addo
  • 31Thill
  • 9Traoré
  • 17Yakhshiboev
  • 10Castañeda Velez

Substitutes

  • 1Celeadnic
  • 6Radeljic
  • 16Julien
  • 19Cojocari
  • 20Nikolov
  • 33Pascenco
  • 77Souza da Silva
  • 98Cojocaru
  • 99Yansane

Shakhtar Donetsk

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30Pyatov
  • 2Cordeiro Dos Santos
  • 5Santos da Silva Barbosa
  • 22Matvienko
  • 31dos Santos
  • 7de Andrade Barberan
  • 8Marcos Antônio
  • 14Cardoso Lemos Martins
  • 38Delmino da Silva
  • 99Dos Santos Pedro
  • 23Traoré

Substitutes

  • 1Shevchenko
  • 3da Silva Matos
  • 6Stepanenko
  • 11Marlos
  • 15Bondarenko
  • 20Mudryk
  • 21Lourenco
  • 25Sudakov
  • 26Konoplya
  • 44Korniienko
  • 45Sikan
  • 77Bondar
Referee:
Deniz Aytekin

Match Stats

Home TeamSheriff TiraspolAway TeamShakhtar Donetsk
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home8
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Sheriff Tiraspol 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 0.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mykola Matvienko (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Maycon with a cross following a corner.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Gustavo Dulanto.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Maycon (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pedrinho.

  5. Booking

    Gustavo Dulanto (Sheriff Tiraspol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Tetê (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Gustavo Dulanto (Sheriff Tiraspol).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Maycon (Shakhtar Donetsk).

  9. Post update

    Dimitris Kolovos (Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dimitris Kolovos (Sheriff Tiraspol) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Dodô (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jasurbek Yakhshiboev (Sheriff Tiraspol).

  13. Post update

    Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Frank Andersson Castañeda Velez.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pedrinho (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Tetê (Shakhtar Donetsk).

  16. Post update

    Cristiano (Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ismaily (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Maycon with a cross following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Georgios Athanasiadis.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lassina Traoré (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fernando with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Sheriff Tiraspol. Conceded by Dodô.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 15th September 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Club Bruges00000000
2Man City00000000
3PSG00000000
4RB Leipzig00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid00000000
2FC Porto00000000
3Liverpool00000000
4AC Milan00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund11002023
2Ajax00000000
3Sporting00000000
4Besiktas100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheriff Tiraspol11001013
2Inter Milan00000000
3Real Madrid00000000
4Shakhtar Donetsk100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich11003033
2Benfica10100001
3Dynamo Kyiv10100001
4Barcelona100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Young Boys11002113
2Atalanta10102201
3Villarreal10102201
4Man Utd100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg10101101
2Sevilla10101101
3Lille10100001
4Wolfsburg10100001

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus11003033
2Chelsea11001013
3Zenit St Petersburg100101-10
4Malmö FF100103-30
View full Champions League tables

