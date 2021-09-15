Champions League - Group B
Atl MadridAtlético Madrid0FC PortoFC Porto0

Atlético Madrid v FC Porto

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 13Oblak
  • 2Giménez
  • 18Felipe
  • 22Hermoso
  • 4Kondogbia
  • 14Llorente
  • 6Koke
  • 11Lemar
  • 21Carrasco
  • 9Suárez
  • 7Sequeira

Substitutes

  • 1Lecomte
  • 5de Paul
  • 8Griezmann
  • 10Correa
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 16Herrera
  • 19Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
  • 23Trippier
  • 24Vrsaljko

FC Porto

Formation 4-4-2

  • 99Meireles Costa
  • 17JM Corona
  • 19Mbemba
  • 3Pepe
  • 12Sanusi
  • 25Otávio
  • 16Grujic
  • 8Uribe
  • 7Díaz
  • 29Martínez
  • 9Taremi

Substitutes

  • 5Marcano
  • 10Conceição
  • 11Aquino Cossa
  • 14Morais Ramos
  • 18Manafá Jancó
  • 20Vitinha
  • 22Wendell
  • 23Neto Lopes
  • 27Oliveira
  • 28Almeida Costa
  • 30de Lima Barbosa
  • 50Vieira
Referee:
Ovidiu Hategan

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamFC Porto
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Jesús Corona (FC Porto).

  2. Post update

    Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  4. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

