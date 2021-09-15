Champions League - Group A
Club BrugesClub Bruges0PSGParis Saint Germain0

Club Bruges v Paris Saint Germain

Club Bruges

Starting XI

  1. Squad number22Player nameMignolet
    Average rating

    3.80

  2. Squad number77Player nameClinton Mata
    Average rating

    4.38

  3. Squad number5Player nameHendry
    Average rating

    4.86

  4. Squad number4Player nameN'Soki
    Average rating

    1.00

  5. Squad number19Player nameSowah
    Average rating

    1.50

  6. Squad number26Player nameRits
    Average rating

    2.50

  7. Squad number20Player nameVanaken
    Average rating

    2.50

  8. Squad number3Player nameBalanta
    Average rating

    2.80

  9. Squad number2Player nameSobol
    Average rating

    2.83

  10. Squad number90Player nameDe Ketelaere
    Average rating

    2.80

  11. Squad number10Player nameLang
    Average rating

    3.57

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Paris Saint Germain

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameNavas
    Average rating

    6.36

  2. Squad number2Player nameHakimi
    Average rating

    7.00

  3. Squad number5Player nameMarquinhos
    Average rating

    7.00

  4. Squad number3Player nameKimpembe
    Average rating

    6.25

  5. Squad number22Player nameDiallo
    Average rating

    7.15

  6. Squad number21Player nameHerrera
    Average rating

    6.91

  7. Squad number8Player nameParedes
    Average rating

    7.78

  8. Squad number18Player nameWijnaldum
    Average rating

    8.00

  9. Squad number30Player nameMessi
    Average rating

    7.97

  10. Squad number7Player nameMbappé
    Average rating

    8.00

  11. Squad number10Player nameNeymar
    Average rating

    8.50

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Line-ups

Club Bruges

Formation 3-5-2

  • 22Mignolet
  • 77Mata Pedro Lourenco
  • 5Hendry
  • 4N'Soki
  • 19Sowah
  • 26Rits
  • 20Vanaken
  • 3Balanta
  • 2Sobol
  • 90De Ketelaere
  • 10Lang

Substitutes

  • 7Wesley
  • 11Maouassa
  • 16Persyn
  • 25Vormer
  • 28van der Brempt
  • 29Dost
  • 44Mechele
  • 72Mbamba-Muanda
  • 91Lammens

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Navas
  • 2Hakimi
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 22Diallo
  • 21Herrera
  • 8Paredes
  • 18Wijnaldum
  • 30Messi
  • 7Mbappé
  • 10Neymar

Substitutes

  • 9Icardi
  • 15Danilo
  • 23Draxler
  • 24Kehrer
  • 25Tavares Mendes
  • 28Ebimbe
  • 31Bitshiabu
  • 32Alloh
  • 39Bitumazala
  • 50G Donnarumma
  • 60Letellier
Referee:
Sandro Schärer

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Club Bruges10100001
2Man City10100001
3PSG10100001
4RB Leipzig10100001

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid10100001
2FC Porto10100001
3Liverpool10100001
4AC Milan10100001

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund11002113
2Ajax11001013
3Besiktas100112-10
4Sporting100101-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheriff Tiraspol11002023
2Inter Milan10100001
3Real Madrid10100001
4Shakhtar Donetsk100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich11003033
2Benfica10100001
3Dynamo Kyiv10100001
4Barcelona100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Young Boys11002113
2Atalanta10102201
3Villarreal10102201
4Man Utd100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg10101101
2Sevilla10101101
3Lille10100001
4Wolfsburg10100001

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus11003033
2Chelsea11001013
3Zenit St Petersburg100101-10
4Malmö FF100103-30
