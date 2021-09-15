Champions League - Group C
SportingSporting Lisbon0AjaxAjax1

Sporting Lisbon v Ajax

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Line-ups

Sporting

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Adán
  • 13Novo Neto
  • 25Inácio
  • 3Feddal
  • 24Porro
  • 6Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
  • 8Nunes
  • 16Vinagre
  • 10Boges Cabral
  • 21Dias Fernandes
  • 11Gomes dos Santos

Substitutes

  • 2Reis de Lima
  • 7Souza Ramos
  • 15Ugarte
  • 17Sarabia
  • 19de Melo Tomás
  • 22Eusébio Paulo
  • 31Neves Virgínia
  • 34Goulart Silva
  • 47de Sousa Esgaio
  • 57Cipriano Catamo
  • 68Santos Bragança
  • 87Pontes Esteves

Ajax

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 32Pasveer
  • 12Mazraoui
  • 2Timber
  • 21Martínez
  • 17Blind
  • 4Álvarez
  • 8Gravenberch
  • 11dos Santos
  • 23Berghuis
  • 10Tadic
  • 22Haller

Substitutes

  • 3Schuurs
  • 7Neres Campos
  • 9Pereira da Silva
  • 15Rensch
  • 16Gorter
  • 25Taylor
  • 30Daramy
  • 31Tagliafico
  • 51Setford
Referee:
José María Sánchez Martínez

Match Stats

Home TeamSportingAway TeamAjax
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home0
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sébastien Haller (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Dusan Tadic (Ajax).

  3. Post update

    Pedro Porro (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Sporting Lisbon 0, Ajax 1. Sébastien Haller (Ajax) header from very close range to the centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Antony (Ajax) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Noussair Mazraoui.

  6. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  7. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Club Bruges10100001
2Man City10100001
3PSG10100001
4RB Leipzig10100001

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid10100001
2FC Porto10100001
3Liverpool10100001
4AC Milan10100001

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund11002113
2Ajax11001013
3Besiktas100112-10
4Sporting100101-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheriff Tiraspol11002023
2Inter Milan10100001
3Real Madrid10100001
4Shakhtar Donetsk100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich11003033
2Benfica10100001
3Dynamo Kyiv10100001
4Barcelona100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Young Boys11002113
2Atalanta10102201
3Villarreal10102201
4Man Utd100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg10101101
2Sevilla10101101
3Lille10100001
4Wolfsburg10100001

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus11003033
2Chelsea11001013
3Zenit St Petersburg100101-10
4Malmö FF100103-30
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories