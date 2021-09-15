Sporting Lisbon v Ajax

Attempt saved. Sébastien Haller (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
SportingSporting Lisbon0AjaxAjax1
Last updated on .From the section Champions League
Formation 3-4-3
Formation 4-2-3-1
Attempt saved. Sébastien Haller (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Dusan Tadic (Ajax).
Pedro Porro (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Sporting Lisbon 0, Ajax 1. Sébastien Haller (Ajax) header from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Antony (Ajax) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Noussair Mazraoui.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Club Bruges
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Man City
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|PSG
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|RB Leipzig
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Atl Madrid
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|FC Porto
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|AC Milan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|B Dortmund
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Ajax
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Besiktas
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|4
|Sporting
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sheriff Tiraspol
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Inter Milan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Real Madrid
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bayern Munich
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Benfica
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Dynamo Kyiv
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Barcelona
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Young Boys
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Atalanta
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Villarreal
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0