Chris Hughton: Nottingham Forest sack boss after six defeats in seven matches

Chris Hughton
Forest failed to win any of their past 13 league games under Hughton

Nottingham Forest have sacked boss Chris Hughton after they suffered their sixth loss from seven Championship matches this season.

Forest fell to a 2-0 home defeat by Middlesbrough on Wednesday and are bottom of the table with one point.

Hughton, 62, took over at the start of last season when Sabri Lamouchi was sacked after the Reds lost their first four league games.

He guided Forest to safety in 2020-21 and exits with 14 wins from 53 games.

"The club would like to place on record its appreciation for Chris' efforts," a club statement said.

"Chris joined the club in a difficult period for everyone in football and around the world and we thank him for the way he has conducted himself during his tenure."

Hughton is the first manager to be sacked in England's top four divisions this season, with Steven Reid taking over as interim head coach while Forest search for a new boss.

Pressure grew on Hughton after they lost their first four games of the season for a second successive campaign.

However, a battling draw at local rivals Derby in the final fixture before the international break saw him given more time to turn their form around.

It was not to be for the former Newcastle and Brighton boss though, as they suffered a 2-1 home defeat by Cardiff on Sunday, having led, and were then well beaten by Boro on Wednesday.

Reid's first game in interim charge will be at in-form Huddersfield on Saturday.

