Chelsea are the two-time defending champions of the FA Women's Continental Cup

The Women's Continental Tyres League Cup final in March will be screened live by the BBC.

The group stage will run from 13 October to 15 December, featuring 22 of the 24 clubs from the Barclays FA Women's Super League and FA Women's Championship.

Current holders Chelsea and Arsenal receive byes to the quarter-finals as they are both in the Uefa Women's Champions League.

The final will be on 5 March 2022.

The competition is divided into northern and southern sections, with two groups in the north and three in the south.

The winner of each group will join Chelsea and Arsenal in the last eight, along with the best runner-up from across the five groups.

Now in its 11th season, the competition has only been won by Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea, with Birmingham City finishing as runners-up three times.