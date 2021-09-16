Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Devante Rodney has scored one goal in eight appearances for Port Vale this season

Port Vale forward Devante Rodney has been banned for three matches after admitting a charge of violent conduct.

The 23-year-old appeared to strike Swindon defender Romoney Crichlow off the ball in the 29th minute of their League Two game on Saturday.

It was not seen by officials at the time but was caught on camera.

Rodney accepted the standard suspension and will now miss Vale's matches against Harrogate Town, Scunthorpe United and Leyton Orient.

Vale went on to win the game 2-1 at the County Ground.