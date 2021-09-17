Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

Rochdale are currently sixth in the League Two table having won three of their seven games this season

Rochdale have claimed that there has been no contact between themselves and a group of investors which attempted a takeover of the club.

Morton House MGT pulled out of trying to buy Dale after an investigation by the English Football League.

It had been alleged Morton House MGT took over the club without EFL consent.

"The club have had no contact whatsoever with Morton House MGT and First Form Construction Ltd, or Matt Southall," a statement said.

"The EFL have also had no contact with either party.

"As always, the club will continue to comply with all EFL regulations on ownership and acquisition of control, and, as per the EFL statement of August 21, 2021, we will assist the EFL in any way possible with their ongoing investigation into Morton House MGT and First Form Construction Ltd."