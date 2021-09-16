Last updated on .From the section Irish

Coleraine will continue the defence of the League Cup away to Carrick Rangers, one of four all-Premiership third round ties scheduled for 13 October.

Crusaders will face Ballymena United, Glenavon will host Glentoran and Larne will entertain Dungannon Swifts.

Linfield will enjoy home advantage over Championship side Institute, with Portadown at home to Ballinamallard.

In the remaining ties, Ards will host Cliftonville, with Warrenpoint drawn at home to Loughgall.

The ties had originally been scheduled for Tuesday 12 October but as Northern Ireland play Bulgaria in a World Cup qualifier on the same evening, all matches will now be played on the following night.

Should both clubs be in agreement, ties can be reverted back to the original Tuesday evening.

Bet McLean League Cup third round ties - Wednesday 13 October - 19:45 BST

Ards v Cliftonville

Carrick Rangers v Coleraine

Crusaders v Ballymena United

Glenavon v Glentoran

Larne v Dungannon Swifts

Linfield v Institute

Portadown v Ballinamallard United

Warrenpoint Town v Loughgall