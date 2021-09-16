Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool

Mike Fondop and Jordan Cook have added firepower to Pools boss Dave Challinor's side

Hartlepool United have signed forwards Jordan Cook and Mike Fondop on permanent deals with terms undisclosed.

Cook, 31, has played 236 senior games, scoring 27 goals for Sunderland, Charlton, Walsall, Luton and Grimsby, and was most recently at Gateshead.

Fondop, 27, has been without a club since leaving League One side Burton Albion last summer, having scored two goals in 17 games last term.

"We've been looking to add in forward areas," said Pools boss Dave Challinor.

"Both players have been training with us and it's great to be able to add them to the squad. They're different to what we have and most importantly their experience will undoubtedly allow us to mix things up at the top end of the pitch."

