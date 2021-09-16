Women's World Cup qualifying: Hungary v Scotland Venue: Hidegkuti Nandor Stadion Date: Friday, 17 September Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app

This is a time for new beginnings for Scotland. A different head coach is in the dugout, a fresh dream of World Cup qualifying is vivid in the minds of the players.

However, the same agenda is what Pedro Martinez Losa will be reinforcing to his group going into their opener with Hungary.

A clear message of intent is required. Doing it while faced with the task of winning over a new collection of players in a foreign country is one thing, but to do that off the back of a somewhat turbulent and disappointing period for the women's national team is another.

It doesn't seem that long ago since the celebrations back in 2018 when we sealed qualification for the World Cup over in Albania, let alone the emotional and surreal rollercoaster in the Parc des Princes in the final group game against Argentina.

The memories from that heart-wrenching 3-3 draw that sent us home still sends shivers down my spine. It's a night I know sticks in the minds of the players who experienced it. Those who weren't there are well versed in the stories that followed.

We knew after that game we needed to bounce back and do it with a purpose - the Euros should have been the catalyst for that. Sadly, it wasn't to be. We fell short on too many occasions. Some may say that's football at elite level, but it simply wasn't good enough.

That will have given these players the motivation they need to go again. I know exactly what it means to them and, under the guidance of a new manager who motivates and understands them, it could be different.

Absentees offer questions for Losa

Make no mistake, the past 18 months have been significant for this group of players in terms of the overhaul of the squad, the new manager and surely a new philosophy.

The conclusion of the Euros campaign brought an end for many, most notably Kim Little, who surprisingly called time on her incredible international career shortly before Losa named his squad for the upcoming double-header against Hungary and the Faroe Islands.

Whether he was expecting it or not, having previously worked with Kim at Arsenal, she is the type of player you both need and want on your side. She is one of the very best.

Kim Litle, left, has called time on her Scotland career

Fiona Brown is out after her fourth ACL injury. She is a player who could have brought that spark and delivered a special moment. Hayley Lauder and Christie Murray are also missing, along with Emma Mitchell, who is currently expecting her first child. All three have been incredibly consistent.

Caroline Weir and Lucy Graham have both withdrawn through injury and, along with Kim, would probably have made up the midfield three.

I'm saddened to see that Shannon Lynn misses out as one of the goalkeepers. She is a huge character in the squad. Another surprise was the exclusion of Jo Love, especially with so many central midfielders missing.

'Leader Corsie central to new beginnings'

Lauren Davidson has earned her first call-up after some impressive performances for Glasgow City, and there is also a maiden summons for Jenna Clark, who replaced the injured Lisa Evans.

While I will be intrigued to see the starting XI in Hungary for what will undoubtedly be a new-look side, one thing that won't change in this fresh era is Rachel Corsie.

She will lead the team out for a third time into a qualifying campaign, and what a job she has done.

A top player, captain and leader, she is relentless in driving the standards off the pitch. If this team is to deliver results, she will be at the heart of it on the pitch.

But regardless of who else joins her, it's an incredible opportunity to represent your country at the highest level. To pull on that blue jersey and sing the national anthem is one of the proudest moments.

These players have all worked incredibly hard for this opportunity, it's now time to embrace it and deliver.