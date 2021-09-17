Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

It took Amy Irons five attempts to register her first Sportscene Predictions victory this season. Can she make it two from two?

The Nine presenter is up against BBC Sport Scotland pundit and former Scotland international Leanne Crichton for the bragging rights from week seven. With little between both sets of predictions, could Sunday's Dundee derby prove pivotal?

For each round of fixtures, a correct outcome earns 10 points and an exact scoreline is worth 40.

Aberdeen v St Johnstone

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Leanne's prediction: 2-1

Hibernian v St Mirren

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Leanne's prediction: 2-0

Ross County v Hearts

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Leanne's prediction: 1-3

Dundee United v Dundee (Sun, 12:00 BST)

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Leanne's prediction: 1-1

Livingston v Celtic (Sun, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-3

Leanne's prediction: 0-3

Rangers v Motherwell (Sun, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Leanne's prediction: 1-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

Pundit Score Chris Iwelumo 170 Craig Levein 70 Michael Stewart 70 Tam Cowan 60 Willie Miller 50

Total scores Amy 190 Pundits 420