Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Amy Irons

It took Amy Irons five attempts to register her first Sportscene Predictions victory this season. Can she make it two from two?

The Nine presenter is up against BBC Sport Scotland pundit and former Scotland international Leanne Crichton for the bragging rights from week seven. With little between both sets of predictions, could Sunday's Dundee derby prove pivotal?

For each round of fixtures, a correct outcome earns 10 points and an exact scoreline is worth 40.

AmyLeanne
Aberdeen v St Johnstone1-12-1
Hibernian v St Mirren2-02-0
Ross County v Hearts0-11-3
Dundee United v Dundee (Sun)2-11-1
Livingston v Celtic (Sun)1-30-3
Rangers v Motherwell (Sun)2-11-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

PunditScore
Chris Iwelumo170
Craig Levein70
Michael Stewart70
Tam Cowan60
Willie Miller50
Total scores
Amy190
Pundits420
Amy v Pundits
P5W1D0L4

