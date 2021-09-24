Scottish Championship
ArbroathArbroath19:45KilmarnockKilmarnock
Venue: Gayfield Park, Scotland

Arbroath v Kilmarnock

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Arbroath

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Gaston
  • 18Hamilton
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 12Stewart
  • 8McKenna
  • 6Low
  • 22Henderson
  • 28Craigen
  • 17Nouble

Substitutes

  • 9Hilson
  • 11Linn
  • 14Paterson
  • 15Donnelly
  • 16Clark
  • 19Dowds
  • 21Antell

Kilmarnock

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Hemming
  • 22Naismith
  • 24McGowan
  • 5Murray
  • 3Haunstrup
  • 8Alston
  • 17Lyons
  • 7McKenzie
  • 10Robinson
  • 15Murray
  • 9Shaw

Substitutes

  • 4McGinn
  • 11Armstrong
  • 12Walker
  • 14Sanders
  • 18Waters
  • 19Polworth
  • 20Cameron
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match report to follow.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 24th September 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT651071616
2Kilmarnock650181715
3Arbroath64111441013
4Partick Thistle6303111019
5Raith Rovers52127617
6Ayr621378-17
7Queen of Sth6204710-36
8Morton6114510-54
9Hamilton6114614-84
10Dunfermline5023311-82
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport