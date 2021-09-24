Arbroath v Kilmarnock

Line-ups
Arbroath
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Gaston
- 18Hamilton
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 12Stewart
- 8McKenna
- 6Low
- 22Henderson
- 28Craigen
- 17Nouble
Substitutes
- 9Hilson
- 11Linn
- 14Paterson
- 15Donnelly
- 16Clark
- 19Dowds
- 21Antell
Kilmarnock
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Hemming
- 22Naismith
- 24McGowan
- 5Murray
- 3Haunstrup
- 8Alston
- 17Lyons
- 7McKenzie
- 10Robinson
- 15Murray
- 9Shaw
Substitutes
- 4McGinn
- 11Armstrong
- 12Walker
- 14Sanders
- 18Waters
- 19Polworth
- 20Cameron
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match report to follow.
