United States forward Carli Lloyd scored five in a 9-0 hammering of Paraguay in one of her final games before retiring from football.
Lloyd, 39, struck twice in the opening six minutes before completing her hat-trick on 34 minutes in Cleveland.
She added two more either side of half-time in the friendly to move on to 133 international goals in her 313th cap.
The NJ/NY Gotham striker will play three more international fixtures before calling time on her USA career.
The run of USA matches has been dubbed Lloyd's 'farewell tour'.
She will face Paraguay again on 22 September, before taking on South Korea in friendly matches on 22 and 27 of October.
Lloyd will conclude the domestic season with her club on 31 October and bring to an end a career that has delivered two World Cup successes and two Olympic gold medals.
Her five strikes against Paraguay equalled the record for most goals scored in a women's international for the US.
The other scorers against Paraguay were Andi Sullivan, who got two, while Lynn Williams and new Arsenal signing Tobin Heath also found the net.
The US are unbeaten in 59 matches on home soil.
Line-ups
USA
Formation 4-3-3
- 18Franch
- 5O'Hara
- 4SauerbrunnSubstituted forDahlkemperat 72'minutes
- 12Davidson
- 19DunnSubstituted forSonnettat 63'minutes
- 16LavelleSubstituted forMacarioat 59'minutes
- 25Sullivan
- 22MewisSubstituted forMorganat 59'minutes
- 6WilliamsSubstituted forHeathat 74'minutes
- 10Lloyd
- 11PughSubstituted forSmithat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Dahlkemper
- 7Heath
- 13Morgan
- 14Sonnett
- 17Macario
- 20Krueger
- 21Campbell
- 27Smith
Paraguay Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Recalde
- 2MartínezSubstituted forMartínezat 69'minutes
- 3Fretes
- 5Riso
- 14OjedaSubstituted forAyalaat 63'minutes
- 8Alonso
- 6Gauto
- 7Sandoval
- 10Godoy
- 4Bareiro
- 11PicoSubstituted forPeñaat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Peña
- 12Bobadilla
- 13Martínez
- 15Almirón
- 16Ayala
- 17Servín
- 18Martínez
- Referee:
- Karen Abt
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home76%
- Away24%
- Shots
- Home32
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home18
- Away0
- Corners
- Home15
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, USA 9, Paraguay Women 0.
Post update
Offside, Paraguay Women. Fany Gauto tries a through ball, but Natalia Peña is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Carli Lloyd (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Post update
Andi Sullivan (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Fabiola Sandoval (Paraguay Women).
Goal!
Goal! USA 9, Paraguay Women 0. Tobin Heath (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tierna Davidson with a through ball.
Post update
Hand ball by Catarina Macario (USA).
Post update
Corner, USA. Conceded by Daysy Bareiro.
Post update
Attempt saved. Alex Morgan (USA) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Catarina Macario.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alex Morgan (USA) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alex Morgan (USA) header from very close range is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Carli Lloyd (USA) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Catarina Macario with a cross.
Post update
Corner, USA. Conceded by Daysy Bareiro.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tobin Heath (USA) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Carli Lloyd.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Andi Sullivan (USA) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Catarina Macario with a cross.
Post update
Corner, USA. Conceded by Limpia Fretes.
Substitution
Substitution, USA. Tobin Heath replaces Lynn Williams.
Substitution
Substitution, USA. Abby Dahlkemper replaces Becky Sauerbrunn.
Post update
Offside, USA. Sophia Smith tries a through ball, but Alex Morgan is caught offside.
