Last updated on .From the section Football

Players left the pitch for 10 minutes after homophobic chants from some fans were heard

Players were temporarily sent back to the changing rooms in the Concacaf Champions League semi-final between Cruz Azul and Monterrey because of homophobic chanting from some fans.

Referee Cesar Ramos stopped play for 10 minutes in the second half because of the chants by Cruz Azul supporters.

Ramos responded in line with step two of Fifa's anti-discrimination protocol.

The match resumed without further chanting and Monterrey won 4-1 at Mexico City's Azteca stadium.

"This language and behaviour will not be tolerated by Concacaf in its competitions," said a statement on the tournament's Twitter account.

In June, the Mexican Federation received a two-game ban on fans from Fifa because of discriminatory chanting.

In the semi-final, Monterrey advanced in a 5-1 aggregate win and will play fellow Mexican side Club America in October's final.

The Concacaf Champions League is an annual club competition featuring teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean.