Rubin Colwill scored his first two goals for Cardiff as a substitute against Nottingham Forest

Marlon Pack predicts fellow Cardiff City midfielder Rubin Colwill will benefit long-term from the ups and downs of Championship football he has experienced in the last week.

The 19-year-old Wales international was a two goal match winner at Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Three days later he was substituted at half-time in a 1-0 defeat at Coventry.

"For Rubin it's the trials and tribulations of Championship football," said Pack.

"I think he will learn a lot more from Wednesday than he probably did on Sunday."

The eye-catching rise of Colwill has illustrated the influx of youngsters into the Cardiff first-team squad, particularly since the arrival of manager Mick McCarthy last January.

And Pack said: "First and foremost, to be a young player at Cardiff right now is a fantastic time for you because there are opportunities and the gaffer will give you the opportunity.

"The boys there now deserve to be there. They have been training with us in the group for a long time now, they are very good players and speaking as an experienced player it is up to us to give them the platform to go and perform and at times, like Wednesday night, to put an arm around him (Colwill)."

Colwill and fellow Wales international Mark Harris, 22, were withdrawn after 45 minutes, but Pack believes it will have been a useful experience for them.

"At such an early age of his career for Rubin it will be a good learning curve for him," Pack said.

"I have seen him for the past 12 months in training, I don't want to big-up the kid too much because he has probably had a lot of it, but undoubtedly he has a lot of ability and is probably one of the best in terms of where he is at his age.

"Importantly he is level-headed, a really good lad. He will learn from it. It will give him a bit of hunger to go and perform again, whether that will be Saturday [at home to Bournemouth] or at some point.

"No doubt it wasn't the worst thing that happened to them and hopefully it will add a bit of steel to their characters and the next performances."

Pack also noted the progress of midfielder Sam Bowen, 20, another to have made his league bow this term and said of the Bluebirds youngsters: "Credit to them they are really good lads, if they continue with their work ethic and attitude they have the ability to make good careers for themselves."

Midfielder or full-back Leandro Bacuna is vying for a return against unbeaten visitors Bournemouth on Saturday, as Cardiff look to bounce back from their midweek defeat.

They remain without Covid-19 victim Ryan Giles and midfielder Joe Ralls, who is sidelined with a thigh problem. But striker Isaac Vassell has returned to training, while Lee Tomlin has had a groin operation.

McCarthy believes Bournemouth will challenge for promotion this term and will cope with the great expectations on their shoulders.

"The better players you have, the more signings you make, the better start you make expectation comes, but they will be there," said the manager.

"I have watched enough of them preparing for our game, there is no doubt they will be there."