Exeter City manager Matt Taylor says there is more to come from midfielder Timothee Dieng.

The 29-year-old Frenchman joined the Grecians in July from Southend United and has started all seven of City's League Two matches this season.

"He's still not fully match fit and when he is he's going to be even better than we've got at the moment," Taylor told BBC Sport.

"I still think there's a lot more to come in his overall game," he added.

"We signed him two weeks before the start of the season with the expectation to build him up with games and cup games and training, and all of a sudden Archie (Collins) got injured and we had to throw him straight in.

"So he had to do his pre-season whilst playing competitive league football."

Dieng first moved to England in 2014 and spent two seasons with Oldham Athletic, before a two-year spell at Bradford City and three seasons at Southend, playing more than 250 games in England before his move to Devon.

"I played my first 90 minutes last weekend, so in terms of fitness I'm getting there and I can guarantee that there is so much more to come," added Dieng.

"In the first few games of the season, passing the 50th or 60th minute I felt a bit leggy so I had a bit less energy.

"I can keep an energy level up more towards 90 minutes - that's what I can add more and be more confident on the ball."