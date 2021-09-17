Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Jack Marriott (right) scored 33 goals in his previous season at Peterborough, in 2017-18

Peterborough striker Jack Marriott and winger Joel Randall are to spend a significant time out with injuries.

A scan has revealed Marriott, 27, ruptured his hamstring during Tuesday's Championship defeat at Reading.

"The long road to recovery starts now and I'm going to be working harder than ever to be back to my best as soon as possible," he said on Instagram.

Meanwhile Randall, signed for a "seven-figure" fee this summer, will miss up to 10 weeks with a thigh problem.

"Joel's one was very avoidable, in terms of, it happened about a week ago and it wasn't reported, so that was an issue," Posh boss Darren Ferguson told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"But Jack - 82 minutes into the game he felt fine, we'd got him as fit as possible, he was looking good and it looks like it's a recurring one from when he did it (hamstring) at Sheffield Wednesday.

"That is a bitter blow for both of them, and us."

Peterborough are 23rd in the Championship with four points from their first seven games.