James Perch had started Mansfield's opening four League Two games this season

Mansfield Town defender James Perch has fractured his skull in training and will miss the rest of the season.

The ex-Newcastle and Nottingham Forest man, 35, suffered the injury last month in an "innocuous aerial challenge".

A scan has revealed the extent of Perch's injury, with the Stags offering their "unreserved support".

"I'd like to thank the medical staff at the club, the manager and his staff, my family and the Stags' fans for their support and well wishes," he said. external-link

"I'll remain as positive as possible and as one of the experienced players in the squad, I'll be doing my utmost to support the boys in and around the training ground on a daily basis."

Perch made his senior debut for Forest in 2004 and has made 596 senior appearances, joining Mansfield from Scunthorpe in August 2020.

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez made his competitive return from a fractured skull last month, nine months after the traumatic injury.

Stags boss Nigel Clough added: "It's devastating news for both James and ourselves. It's a massive blow.

"As we've said all along, we cannot take any chances with this type of injury and are being completely guided by the specialists."