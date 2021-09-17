'I couldn't believe it when I scored' - Wilson thrilled by her first NI goal

Northern Ireland boss Kenny Shiels has called on fans to fill Windsor Park in Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Latvia at the Belfast venue.

Shiels made the rallying cry after his side secured a comfortable 4-0 victory over Luxembourg in Friday night's Group D opener at Inver Park.

It will be the first time the women's team have played at Windsor for 11 years and Shiels had a clear message for NI supporters.

"It's special," he said of the match.

"But if 2,000 come it is not enough, you can't put 2,000 in that fantastic stadium. We want to fill it, that's my message - 'please come out and help us fill the stadium'. Come on, let's come out and watch us. We have to fill it, we've got to.

"It is your team, it is Northern Ireland, it is our country. If we could do that I would be really excited for the players, because don't forget what they have come through.

Furness scored her 32nd international goal in the 4-0 win

"Especially the more senior players, what they have come through and now they are getting a little bit of success. Wouldn't it be brilliant if their natives, friends, families and supporters of Northern Ireland came out and supported their country."

Northern Ireland produced a dominant performance against the minnows of Luxembourg in Larne on Friday night, almost scoring through Emily Wilson in the first minute and remaining in control of the match throughout.

Captain Marissa Callaghan opened the scoring with a delicate lob and the returning Rachel Furness doubled the margin with a header before Wilson gave them a 3-0 interval lead with her first senior international goal.

Furness, who has recovered from a long-term knee injury, hit the post with a penalty before Lauren Wade rounded off the goalscoring for a side that benefitted from a superb individual performance by Kirsty McGuinness.

Shiels was pleased with his team's performance but admitted that he is always looking for more.

"I've been told we had 31 shots at goal," the former Kilmarnock and Derry City manager continued.

Demi Vance returned for Northern Ireland after a long-term knee injury

"You're always greedy and you always want more. These games are must-win games for us and that will help us as we progress and gradually meet stronger opponents.

"The next game is a hard one for us as well but we should be content [with the win over Luxembourg]. We have got three points but you just feel it could be so much more.

"You could see the commitment from the players and the fluidity of our game was there for all to see - it is a very entertaining product. You could see the familiarity and the relationships amongst the players in different areas of the pitch."

Shiels praised Furness and Demi Vance, both of whom were coming back from injury, as well as having a word for Wilson on scoring her first goal for Northern Ireland.

"It was great to see Emily score, brilliant, I was so pleased for her. I was hoping that Kerry [Beattie, who came on as a second-half sub] could get a goal as well because she has been brilliant this season.

"It was a marginal decision to start with Emily, she just has that little bit more maturity than Kerry but Kerry came on and did really, really well."