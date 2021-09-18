Last updated on .From the section Irish

Christy Manzinga gave Linfield the lead at Windsor Park

Cliftonville extended their lead at the top of the Irish Premiership table to four points with a 3-1 away victory over Dungannon Swifts.

Title holders Linfield's 100% start to the season was ended as Coleraine struck late to grab a 1-1 draw at Windsor Park.

Larne's winning start is also over after a 1-0 loss at Crusaders, while Glentoran beat Warrenpoint Town 3-0.

Carrick beat Portadown 1-0 while Glenavon drew 1-1 with Ballymena.

A Jay Donnelly hat-trick moved the Glens up into second on nine points, ahead of Larne and Carrick Rangers on the same points tally.

At Windsor Park, Coleraine midfielder Conor McKendry scored a superb late equaliser to rescue a point against Linfield, who dropped their first points of the season.

Chris Johns saved well from Josh Carson in the best chance of the first half and McKendry's strike from the rebound was well blocked by Trai Hume.

The start of the second-half was interrupted by several stoppages, with the only chance coming when Manzinga shot straight at Gareth Deane from the edge of the area.

However, the French striker broke the deadlock on 63 minutes when he reacted quickest to Stephen Fallon's pass to clip the ball over the advancing Deane and give Linfield the lead with his seventh goal of the season.

Shevlin and Lyndon Kane had half-chances as the Bannsiders responded, and Jamie Glackin's corner almost caught out Johns but the Blues keeper was able to tip the ball over.

However, Coleraine got the goal their performance deserved when McKendry let fly from 20 yards with five minutes to play, and his superb strike left Johns with no chance.

Glens cruise into second at Milltown

At Milltown, Donnelly's hat-trick gave Glentoran their third league win of the season at they cruised past Warrenpoint.

The striker, without a goal in the Glens' opening three games, headed in Shay McCartan's cross on 24 minutes before doubling his side's lead before the break with the easiest of tap-ins from Conor McMenamin's square ball after he had been played in by a beautiful McCartan pass.

Donnelly completed his treble on the hour mark from the penalty spot after he was brought down by Steven Ball inside the area.

Warrenpoint's forwards were feeding off scraps and did little to trouble Alex McCarey, although Alan O'Sullivan did come close to a late consolation but his close-range effort came back off the post.

