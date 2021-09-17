Ballymena sign Bermudan striker Smith

Last updated on .From the section Irish

Jonte Smith has earned 15 caps for Bermuda

Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey has added to his squad by signing Bermudan international striker Jonte Smith.

The forward, capped 15 times by his country, joins Ballymena after summer signing David Parkhouse was ruled out for several months by a knee injury.

Smith, 27, most recently played for Woking Town in England after previous spells with Football League clubs Cheltenham Town and Crawley Town.

He will be available for Saturday's home game against Glenavon.

"We were against the clock to identify new players but Jonte came across with good recommendations," said Jeffrey.

"He has taken part in training with utmost professionalism and ultimately from what we have seen, every box has been ticked for both him and ourselves."

Ballymena are currently second from bottom in the Irish Premiership table after losing their opening games against Warrenpoint and Glentoran although the Braidmen have played two matches less than a number of other clubs.

Smith has also played for Finnish and Norwegian clubs since leaving Bermuda to forget a professional football career in Europe as a 16-year-old.