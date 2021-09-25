SwanseaSwansea City15:00HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Match report to follow.
- Float: Will it be sink or swim for this poolside romance? Stream now on BBC iPlayer
- A Killing in Tiger Bay: One of Britain's most notorious miscarriages of justice
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|West Brom
|9
|5
|4
|0
|16
|8
|8
|19
|2
|Coventry
|9
|6
|1
|2
|12
|6
|6
|19
|3
|Bournemouth
|8
|5
|3
|0
|14
|6
|8
|18
|4
|Fulham
|8
|5
|1
|2
|18
|7
|11
|16
|5
|Stoke
|8
|4
|2
|2
|11
|10
|1
|14
|6
|Blackburn
|8
|3
|4
|1
|11
|8
|3
|13
|7
|Huddersfield
|8
|4
|1
|3
|13
|11
|2
|13
|8
|QPR
|9
|3
|3
|3
|17
|14
|3
|12
|9
|Bristol City
|8
|3
|3
|2
|10
|9
|1
|12
|10
|Cardiff
|8
|3
|2
|3
|11
|9
|2
|11
|11
|Birmingham
|8
|3
|2
|3
|10
|10
|0
|11
|12
|Luton
|8
|2
|4
|2
|12
|14
|-2
|10
|13
|Reading
|8
|3
|1
|4
|15
|18
|-3
|10
|14
|Sheff Utd
|8
|2
|3
|3
|12
|12
|0
|9
|15
|Middlesbrough
|8
|2
|3
|3
|9
|10
|-1
|9
|16
|Preston
|8
|2
|3
|3
|9
|11
|-2
|9
|17
|Millwall
|8
|1
|5
|2
|8
|10
|-2
|8
|18
|Barnsley
|8
|1
|5
|2
|6
|9
|-3
|8
|19
|Blackpool
|8
|2
|2
|4
|7
|12
|-5
|8
|20
|Swansea
|8
|1
|4
|3
|7
|11
|-4
|7
|21
|Peterborough
|9
|2
|1
|6
|10
|20
|-10
|7
|22
|Hull
|8
|1
|2
|5
|5
|12
|-7
|5
|23
|Nottm Forest
|8
|1
|1
|6
|7
|12
|-5
|4
|24
|Derby
|8
|2
|4
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|-2
Hayley meets those who are taking steer when it comes to four wheels
An enlightening chat with legendary ex-cricketer and commentator Michael Holding on Desert Island Discs