Championship
BournemouthAFC Bournemouth15:00LutonLuton Town
Venue: Vitality Stadium

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom9540168819
2Coventry9612126619
3Bournemouth8530146818
4Fulham85121871116
5Stoke84221110114
6Blackburn8341118313
7Huddersfield84131311213
8QPR93331714312
9Bristol City8332109112
10Cardiff8323119211
11Birmingham83231010011
12Luton82421214-210
13Reading83141518-310
14Sheff Utd8233121209
15Middlesbrough8233910-19
16Preston8233911-29
17Millwall8152810-28
18Barnsley815269-38
19Blackpool8224712-58
20Swansea8143711-47
21Peterborough92161020-107
22Hull8125512-75
23Nottm Forest8116712-54
24Derby824267-1-2
View full Championship table

