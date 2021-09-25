League One
CambridgeCambridge United15:00FleetwoodFleetwood Town
Venue: Abbey Stadium

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan7511125716
2Sunderland7511127516
3MK Dons84311610615
4Plymouth8431126615
5Wycombe7421107314
6Rotherham8413108213
7Wimbledon83321513212
8Bolton83321412212
9Cheltenham83321111012
10Burton833268-212
11Accrington8404811-312
12Portsmouth832376111
13Sheff Wed732265111
14Cambridge73221010011
15Oxford Utd832399011
16Morecambe83141211110
17Fleetwood7223111108
18Lincoln City8224101008
19Gillingham8143812-47
20Ipswich71331115-46
21Charlton8125711-45
22Crewe8125511-65
23Shrewsbury8125411-75
24Doncaster711539-64
