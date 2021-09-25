RotherhamRotherham United15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wigan
|7
|5
|1
|1
|12
|5
|7
|16
|2
|Sunderland
|7
|5
|1
|1
|12
|7
|5
|16
|3
|MK Dons
|8
|4
|3
|1
|16
|10
|6
|15
|4
|Plymouth
|8
|4
|3
|1
|12
|6
|6
|15
|5
|Wycombe
|7
|4
|2
|1
|10
|7
|3
|14
|6
|Rotherham
|8
|4
|1
|3
|10
|8
|2
|13
|7
|Wimbledon
|8
|3
|3
|2
|15
|13
|2
|12
|8
|Bolton
|8
|3
|3
|2
|14
|12
|2
|12
|9
|Cheltenham
|8
|3
|3
|2
|11
|11
|0
|12
|10
|Burton
|8
|3
|3
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|12
|11
|Accrington
|8
|4
|0
|4
|8
|11
|-3
|12
|12
|Portsmouth
|8
|3
|2
|3
|7
|6
|1
|11
|13
|Sheff Wed
|7
|3
|2
|2
|6
|5
|1
|11
|14
|Cambridge
|7
|3
|2
|2
|10
|10
|0
|11
|15
|Oxford Utd
|8
|3
|2
|3
|9
|9
|0
|11
|16
|Morecambe
|8
|3
|1
|4
|12
|11
|1
|10
|17
|Fleetwood
|7
|2
|2
|3
|11
|11
|0
|8
|18
|Lincoln City
|8
|2
|2
|4
|10
|10
|0
|8
|19
|Gillingham
|8
|1
|4
|3
|8
|12
|-4
|7
|20
|Ipswich
|7
|1
|3
|3
|11
|15
|-4
|6
|21
|Charlton
|8
|1
|2
|5
|7
|11
|-4
|5
|22
|Crewe
|8
|1
|2
|5
|5
|11
|-6
|5
|23
|Shrewsbury
|8
|1
|2
|5
|4
|11
|-7
|5
|24
|Doncaster
|7
|1
|1
|5
|3
|9
|-6
|4
