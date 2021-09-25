League Two
WalsallWalsall15:00Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
Venue: Banks's Stadium

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green86111881019
2Leyton Orient8431167915
3Harrogate84311511415
4Northampton842275214
5Exeter8341115613
6Hartlepool841386213
7Port Vale833296312
8Barrow93331311212
9Rochdale83321210212
10Bradford8332119212
11Swindon833297212
12Tranmere832343111
13Crawley83231012-211
14Newport93241013-311
15Carlisle824299010
16Colchester72327709
17Salford822478-18
18Sutton United722368-28
19Walsall8224811-38
20Mansfield82241014-48
21Stevenage8224713-68
22Bristol Rovers8215613-77
23Scunthorpe8143613-77
24Oldham8116414-104
