Manchester United v Aston Villa

Axel Tuanzebe has started Aston Villa's past five games but can't play against Manchester United, his parent club.

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani could miss out again on Saturday because of a muscle strain.

Amad and Marcus Rashford also remain unavailable because of injuries.

Aston Villa defender Axel Tuanzebe is ineligible to face his parent club so Kortney Hause will start if head coach Dean Smith persists with a back three.

Smith will give an update on Friday regarding John McGinn's recovery from concussion and the injury situation with Leon Bailey and Morgan Sanson.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester United are still not quite right for me. They are going to win a load of games this season, but there will be times where they unexpectedly come unstuck.

The big question for me is can United win without playing well? I know they won at West Ham last week, but they got away with that one really. Then they changed their whole team when they lost to the same opposition in the Carabao Cup in midweek, but so did the Hammers.

Aston Villa beat Everton comfortably last time out and, before that, they showed against Chelsea how they can make life difficult for the top sides. United should still win this one but it might not be straightforward.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v drum and bass DJ Friction

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Villa's solitary win in the past 45 Premier League meetings came at Old Trafford in December 2009 when Gabby Agbonlahor scored the only goal of the game.

That is Manchester United's only defeat in their last 34 competitive home fixtures against Villa (W26, D7).

The Premier League record for most wins against a particular team is 37 by Manchester United against Aston Villa and Everton.

Manchester United

The Red Devils are unbeaten after their opening five league matches for only the second time in 10 seasons. They went eight games without defeat from the beginning of 2017-18.

Manchester United's seven most recent Premier League defeats have all come at Old Trafford.

They can become only the third team to score at least four goals in each of their opening three home fixtures of a Premier League season, emulating Newcastle in 1994 and Arsenal in 2009.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have scored in 15 successive league matches at Old Trafford.

However, United could go eight top-flight home games without a clean sheet for the first time since the 1971-72 season.

Bruno Fernandes has converted a penalty in all three league appearances in this fixture.

Aston Villa

Villa have lost both of their away league games this season, and five of the past eight.

They have suffered eight top-flight away defeats in 2021; only Southampton have lost more among current Premier League teams.

Dean Smith's side are on a run of eight Premier League away fixtures without a clean sheet.

Four of Aston Villa's eight league goals this season have come from a set-piece situation, a tally second only to Liverpool's six.

Ashley Young made 261 appearances for Manchester United between 2011 and 2020.

