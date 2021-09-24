Watford v Newcastle United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Kiko Femenia is set to return after missing the midweek EFL Cup defeat

TEAM NEWS

Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann looks likely to miss out this weekend because of a knee injury.

Forward Joao Pedro has overcome a similar issue, while defender Kiko Femenia should be fit after a muscle problem forced him off last weekend.

Newcastle will be without Joe Willock, who injured a toe in training and could miss the Magpies' next game as well.

Defender Jamaal Lascelles has a thigh problem and faces a couple of weeks on the sidelines.

Callum Wilson, Paul Dummett, Freddie Woodman and Jonjo Shelvey remain out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Watford's results have been pretty up and down so far but they have six points from their first five games, which they will be satisfied with.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are one of five top-flight teams without a win - and their performances have not been great either. I haven't seen anything that suggests they are about to start climbing the table.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle have won just one of the past 10 meetings in all competitions (D2, L7).

The Magpies have never won a top-flight match at Vicarage Road (D5, L5).

Watford have earned 19 Premier League points against Newcastle, more than against any other team.

Watford

Watford have won two of their five league games this season. In their previous Premier League campaign, in 2019-20, they didn't record a third victory until their 20th match.

The Hornets are yet to keep a clean sheet in this season's Premier League.

They have won 13 of their past 15 home league games, losing the other two.

Ismaila Sarr has scored three goals, created nine chances, had 13 shots and completed 16 dribbles in the Premier League this season - all the highest totals for a Watford player.

Newcastle United

Newcastle are yet to win a match in any competition in 2021-22.

They are winless after their opening five Premier League fixtures for the fourth time in seven seasons.

This is the worst start Steve Bruce has made to a Premier League campaign in 14 seasons as a manager in the division.

Newcastle have only won two of their 14 league fixtures without Callum Wilson since he joined the club a year ago.

Allan Saint-Maximin has been directly involved in three goals in his last three league appearances for Newcastle, with two goals and an assist - as many as in his previous 12 games for the Magpies.

