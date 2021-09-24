Brentford v Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Since the beginning of last season, no player in the top four divisions has scored more than Brentford's Ivan Toney

TEAM NEWS

Brentford have no fresh injury problems and are likely to field the bulk of the team that beat Wolves last weekend.

"There will be 10 of the same starters and then I need to find the last one," said head coach Thomas Frank.

Thiago Alcantara is likely to miss Liverpool's next three matches with the calf injury he suffered last weekend.

Naby Keita is also absent this Saturday because of the minor foot injury he sustained during the midweek EFL Cup win against Norwich.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is Liverpool's first visit to Brentford in the league since 1947 and there will be a great atmosphere to welcome them.

The Bees will be lively on the pitch too - Ivan Toney does a great job and they have got goals in them, which gives them a chance in games - or most games anyway.

I just think Liverpool will be too strong for them. Jurgen Klopp has been rotating his team regularly but it does not seem to make much difference to results - he generally gets it right when he leaves people out.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v drum and bass DJ Friction

That defeat was by 2-1 at Arsenal in July 2020, when the Reds had already secured the Premier League title

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the first time the teams have met since 1989, and the first league encounter since 1947.

Brentford's most recent competitive victory against Liverpool was by 2-1 in the top flight at Griffin Park in 1938.

Liverpool have scored four goals in each of the last three matches between the sides, all of which have come in cup competitions.

Brentford Community Stadium will be the 60th ground at which Liverpool have played a Premier League game.

Brentford

It's eight points from five matches for Brentford - no promoted side has started a Premier League season that well and gone on to be relegated.

Only Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City have conceded fewer than Brentford's two Premier League goals this season.

The Bees could lose consecutive home league games for the first time since their move to the Brentford Community Stadium at the start of last season.

Ivan Toney has scored 33 league goals since the start of last season, the joint-most by any player in the top four divisions.

Liverpool

Liverpool are unbeaten in this season's top flight, conceding just one goal in their first five games for the first time since 1977.

They have the longest current unbeaten league run in England's top four divisions, spanning 15 matches (W12, D3).

The Reds have scored an unrivalled 16 Premier League goals from corners since the start of last season.

Mohamed Salah has 99 Premier League goals for Liverpool and could become the 13th player to reach a century of league goals for the Reds.

My Brentford XI Choose your Brentford starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Liverpool XI Choose your Liverpool formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team