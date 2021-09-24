Everton v Norwich City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin, who is a fitness doubt this weekend, made his only appearance of the season a month ago in the Carabao Cup

TEAM NEWS

Everton will assess midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin, who missed last weekend's defeat at Villa Park after feeling discomfort in his quadriceps.

Richarlison, Jordan Pickford and Seamus Coleman all remain unavailable.

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke will provide a team news update later today.

Todd Cantwell missed Tuesday's EFL Cup defeat by Liverpool for personal reasons, while Christoph Zimmermann and Przemyslaw Placheta are expected to remain out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton got taken apart in the space of about 10 minutes at Aston Villa but their problems are nothing compared to Norwich's situation.

The Canaries have lost all five of their games so far and were beaten at home by Watford last weekend. It is hard to see them winning a game anywhere at the moment.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v drum and bass DJ Friction

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Norwich could win three successive competitive away fixtures against Everton for the first time. They won at Goodison Park in the League Cup in 2016 and in the Premier League on their next visit three years later.

Everton

Everton can win their opening three home matches of a top-flight season for the first time since 1989.

They have lost at Goodison Park against the winners of the previous season's Championship in each of the past three campaigns.

The Toffees are one short of 500 home league defeats.

Rafael Benitez's only defeat in six league fixtures as a manager against Norwich was Newcastle's 3-2 loss at Carrow Road in April 2016 when Martin Olsson scored a 93rd-minute winner.

Norwich City

Norwich have lost their opening five league fixtures of a season for the first time in their history. There have been only two longer losing streaks from the beginning of a Premier League campaign: seven games, by Portsmouth in 2009-10 and Crystal Palace in 2017-18.

Daniel Farke has become the first manager to lose 15 consecutive matches in the English top flight.

Norwich are enduring the second-longest losing streak in English top-flight history, five behind Sunderland's run of 20 straight defeats between 2003 and 2005.

The Canaries have lost 43 of the past 44 top-flight games in which they conceded the opening goal, including each of the last 30.

Kenny McLean and Todd Cantwell are both one short of 100 English league appearances.

