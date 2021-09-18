Maxwell 'as disappointed as anyone' at lack of cup sponsor

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell says it is "right and proper" for five clubs to instruct a review of the SPFL.

Aberdeen, Hibernian, Hearts, Dundee, and Dundee United have commissioned Deloitte to examine how the league can maximise its commercial potential.

The process is expected to take six months.

"I can understand clubs are looking for a review - I think that's right and proper," Maxwell told the Football Breakfast Show.

"I think every organisation has to go through that process over a period of time to make sure they're doing things as well as they can."

Four of the five clubs who have pushed for the review are under American ownership, which Maxwell says brings "a slightly different perspective" on marketing the league.

"If it throws up anything we can do to maximise the commercial input into the Scottish game then that can only be a good thing," the SFA chief added.

The first round of the Scottish Cup has kicked off without a sponsor for the second successive season.

Asked why the SFA have failed to attract companies to invest in their flagship club competition, Maxwell responded: "It's a really difficult market, it is absolutely not for the want of trying.

"We are speaking to companies on an hourly basis to try to get that sponsorship deal done. We're extolling the value the Scottish Cup has in terms of its community benefit.

"I'm as disappointed as anyone we don't have a Scottish Cup sponsor. We would want to make all our properties are sponsored as much as we possibly can and we're working hard to achieve that."