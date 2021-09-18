Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Sol Solomon has now scored six goals in his last five Jersey Bulls appearances

Sutton Common Rovers came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Jersey Bulls in the FA Cup second qualifying round.

Luke Campbell headed the Bulls in front from Jay Giles' 35th-minute corner before Sol Solomon doubled the lead four minutes leader as he rounded the keeper after some great build-up play.

Sutton captain Ryan Dacres-Smith headed a goal back three minutes later.

Kyle Henry equalised from close range with 25 minutes left in the tie which was broadcast live by BBC Sport.

The two sides will play each other in the replay on Tuesday night at St Helier's Springfield Stadium after Jersey failed to win a competitive game for just the third time since their formation in 2019.

Impressive forward Solomon - possibly playing his final Bulls match before heading to the UK mainland for university - twice brought good saves out of Sutton's debutant goalkeeper Mackenzie Foley before three goals in a seven-minute spell towards the end of the half brought the game to life.

Ninth-tier Jersey - who have won 41 of their 44 competitive games - began the second half brightly, with Kieran Lester and Luca Margaroli going close within 10 minutes of the restart.

But it was Henry who levelled the tie for the eighth-tier hosts as he converted a cross from the byline before Margaroli had a goal disallowed for offside three minutes later.

Foley made another save from Solomon with 15 minutes left before Bulls' goalkeeper Jonny Willows tipped over Brendan Murphy-McVey's 80th-minute free-kick.

Jonny Le Quesne flashed an effort wide of the hosts' goal in stoppage time as the islanders tried in vain for a winner.