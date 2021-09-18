Inter Milan v Bologna

Substitution, Inter Milan. Alexis Sánchez replaces Lautaro Martínez.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 6de Vrij
- 95Bastoni
- 2Dumfries
- 8Vecino
- 77Brozovic
- 23Barella
- 32Dimarco
- 10Martínez
- 19CorreaSubstituted forDzekoat 29'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 7Sánchez
- 9Dzeko
- 11Kolarov
- 13Ranocchia
- 14Perisic
- 20Calhanoglu
- 21Cordaz
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 36Darmian
- 48Satriano
- 97Radu
Bologna
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 28Skorupski
- 29De SilvestriBooked at 23mins
- 17Medel
- 4Bonifazi
- 3HickeyBooked at 36minsSubstituted forDijksat 56'minutes
- 8Domínguez
- 32SvanbergSubstituted forVignatoat 56'minutes
- 11Skov Olsen
- 21Soriano
- 10SansoneSubstituted forBarrowat 56'minutes
- 9Arnautovic
Substitutes
- 2Binks
- 5Soumaoro
- 6Theate
- 7Orsolini
- 15Mbaye
- 19Santander
- 20van Hooijdonk
- 22Bardi
- 35Dijks
- 55Vignato
- 66Amey
- 99Barrow
- Referee:
- Giovanni Ayroldi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Andrea Ranocchia replaces Stefan de Vrij.
Attempt missed. Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nicolò Barella.
Foul by Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan).
Andreas Skov Olsen (Bologna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 5, Bologna 0. Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic.
Foul by Kevin Bonifazi (Bologna).
Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Musa Barrow (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mitchell Dijks.
Emanuel Vignato (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan).
Offside, Inter Milan. Lautaro Martínez tries a through ball, but Nicolò Barella is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Bologna. Mitchell Dijks replaces Aaron Hickey.
Substitution
Substitution, Bologna. Emanuel Vignato replaces Mattias Svanberg.
Substitution
Substitution, Bologna. Musa Barrow replaces Nicola Sansone.
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 4, Bologna 0. Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Federico Dimarco.
Attempt missed. Mattias Svanberg (Bologna) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lorenzo De Silvestri with a cross.
Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Nicolò Barella.
Mattias Svanberg (Bologna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.