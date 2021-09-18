Italian Serie A
Inter MilanInter Milan5BolognaBologna0

Inter Milan v Bologna

Line-ups

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95Bastoni
  • 2Dumfries
  • 8Vecino
  • 77Brozovic
  • 23Barella
  • 32Dimarco
  • 10Martínez
  • 19CorreaSubstituted forDzekoat 29'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 7Sánchez
  • 9Dzeko
  • 11Kolarov
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 14Perisic
  • 20Calhanoglu
  • 21Cordaz
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 36Darmian
  • 48Satriano
  • 97Radu

Bologna

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 28Skorupski
  • 29De SilvestriBooked at 23mins
  • 17Medel
  • 4Bonifazi
  • 3HickeyBooked at 36minsSubstituted forDijksat 56'minutes
  • 8Domínguez
  • 32SvanbergSubstituted forVignatoat 56'minutes
  • 11Skov Olsen
  • 21Soriano
  • 10SansoneSubstituted forBarrowat 56'minutes
  • 9Arnautovic

Substitutes

  • 2Binks
  • 5Soumaoro
  • 6Theate
  • 7Orsolini
  • 15Mbaye
  • 19Santander
  • 20van Hooijdonk
  • 22Bardi
  • 35Dijks
  • 55Vignato
  • 66Amey
  • 99Barrow
Referee:
Giovanni Ayroldi

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamBologna
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home12
Away6
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home9
Away7

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Alexis Sánchez replaces Lautaro Martínez.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Andrea Ranocchia replaces Stefan de Vrij.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nicolò Barella.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan).

  5. Post update

    Andreas Skov Olsen (Bologna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Inter Milan 5, Bologna 0. Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Bonifazi (Bologna).

  8. Post update

    Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Musa Barrow (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mitchell Dijks.

  10. Post update

    Emanuel Vignato (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan).

  12. Post update

    Offside, Inter Milan. Lautaro Martínez tries a through ball, but Nicolò Barella is caught offside.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Bologna. Mitchell Dijks replaces Aaron Hickey.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Bologna. Emanuel Vignato replaces Mattias Svanberg.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Bologna. Musa Barrow replaces Nicola Sansone.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Inter Milan 4, Bologna 0. Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Federico Dimarco.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mattias Svanberg (Bologna) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lorenzo De Silvestri with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Nicolò Barella.

  20. Post update

    Mattias Svanberg (Bologna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 4
Saturday 18th September 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan43101431110
2Roma33009279
3AC Milan33007169
4Napoli33006249
5Fiorentina43017619
6Udinese32106247
7Bologna421147-37
8Lazio32019456
9Torino42027436
10Atalanta31113304
11Sassuolo411245-14
12Empoli310235-23
13Venezia310226-43
14Genoa4103510-53
15Sampdoria302123-12
16Juventus301235-21
17Cagliari301259-41
18Spezia301239-61
19Hellas Verona300337-40
20Salernitana3003211-90
View full Italian Serie A table

