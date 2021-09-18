Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Dumbarton moved level on points with Queen's Park at the top of Scottish League 1 after a third straight win at Falkirk.

Queen's remain top, but only on goal difference after a four-goal draw at Clyde, as Montrose drop to fourth following a defeat at home to Alloa Athletic.

Cove Rangers jumped from fifth to third, thanks to a win at Peterhead, while Airdrieonians made it four games unbeaten after a convincing victory at home to bottom-club East Fife.

Dumbarton's win at Paul Sheerin's Falkirk came after two quickfire goals from Kalvin Orsi and Callum Wilson.

Charlie Telfer pulled back a late consolation, but it was not enough as Sheerin's side drop to seventh.

That result means Dumbarton are level on 13 points with Queen's at the top after they drew 2-2 at Clyde.

David Goodwillie broke the deadlock, but two goals in three minutes from Louis Longridge and a Grant Gillespie penalty turned the game around.

However, Goodwillie struck in the last minute to consign the Hampden side to a third league draw in four games.

Cove put an end to a two-game winless run as Rory McAllister's 79th-minute penalty made it five defeats in seven games for second-bottom Peterhead.

The result lifted Paul Hartley's side above Falkirk and Montrose, who were undone at home to Alloa after first-half goals from Mouhamed Niang and Adam King.

And East Fife remain rooted to the foot of the table after two Callum Gallagher goals either side of a Scott McGill strike gave Airdrie a 3-0 home win.