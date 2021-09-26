Scottish Premiership
HibernianHibernian15:00St JohnstoneSt Johnstone
Venue: Easter Road Stadium

Hibernian v St Johnstone

Hibernian v St Johnstone

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers7511125716
2Hearts7430125715
3Motherwell7421117414
4Hibernian6330126612
5Dundee Utd631234-110
6Celtic6303164129
7Aberdeen62226608
8St Johnstone613234-16
9St Mirren6042512-74
10Livingston7115312-94
11Ross County7034615-93
12Dundee7034413-93
View full Scottish Premiership table

