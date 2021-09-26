Last updated on .From the section Football

Emily Gielnik, 29, has more than 40 caps for Australia and 10 international goals

Aston Villa moved up to second in the early Women's Super League table with victory at high-flying Brighton.

Emily Gielnek's delightful dinked finish early in the second half proved enough to see off a surprisingly meek Seagulls outfit.

Carla Ward's Villa were untroubled throughout even though Brighton came into this round of fixtures as the league's joint-highest scorers.

Hope Powell's side do stay among the early pacesetters in fourth place.

Villa narrowly avoided relegation last season, but on this evidence they are equipped to do much better.

Gielnek, who signed from Swedish outfit Vittsjo earlier this month, showed great composure to nudge them in front.

Brighton had not conceded in their opening two matches, scoring seven in the process, but were comfortably contained, despite Powell making a raft of attacking changes in the second half.

Next weekend, they face a tough trip to Chelsea, who thrashed Manchester United 6-1, while Villa will bid to protect their unbeaten start to the season live on the BBC when they host Arsenal (BBC Two, Sunday, 3 October, 12:30 BST).